Descalso hit a solo home run -- his first of the season -- in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Padres.

Descalso's positional versatility has allowed him to pick up starts in three of the Diamondbacks' last four games, but he's still not hitting enough to generate much interest outside of NL-only formats. The 30-year-old is slashing a meager .147/.275/.265 over 40 plate appearances on the season.