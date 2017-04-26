Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Hits first homer of season
Descalso hit a solo home run -- his first of the season -- in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Padres.
Descalso's positional versatility has allowed him to pick up starts in three of the Diamondbacks' last four games, but he's still not hitting enough to generate much interest outside of NL-only formats. The 30-year-old is slashing a meager .147/.275/.265 over 40 plate appearances on the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Goes hitless in starting role Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Set for bench role•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Signs one-year contract with Diamondbacks•
-
Rockies' Daniel Descalso: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Rockies' Daniel Descalso: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Daniel Descalso: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...