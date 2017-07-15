Descalso went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Braves.

Descalso's RBI came in the sixth inning, when he plated Chris Owings for the tying run on a groundout. After four consecutive multi-hit games in late June, Descalso went 3-for-18 at the dish prior to Friday's outburst, but he still looks to be the top candidate to pick up playing time in left field while Yasmany Tomas (groin) remains sidelined indefinitely.