Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Rides pine versus lefty Wednesday
Descalso is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Descalso seems to be entrenched into the starting left field role for the time being, although he'll hit the bench with lefty Alex Wood toeing the rubber for Los Angeles. Chris Herrmann will take over in left field for the evening.
