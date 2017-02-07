Descalso signed a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

After missing the start of last year with a hand injury, the 30-year-old slashed .264/.349/.424 across 289 plate appearances with the Rockies. The utility infielder will help out a thin Diamondbacks infield who traded away starting shortstop Jean Segura in the offseason. Arizona designated Phil Gosselin for assignment to make room for Descalso.

