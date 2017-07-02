Descalso is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Descalso's absence will be his second in the past four games. The 30-year-old has done a solid job in replacement of Yasmany Tomas (groin) recently, slashing .270/.372/.404 during the month of June. He'll give way to Chris Herrmann in left field on his day off.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories