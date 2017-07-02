Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Sits out Sunday
Descalso is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Descalso's absence will be his second in the past four games. The 30-year-old has done a solid job in replacement of Yasmany Tomas (groin) recently, slashing .270/.372/.404 during the month of June. He'll give way to Chris Herrmann in left field on his day off.
