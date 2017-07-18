Varsho went 4-for-5 with three doubles and five RBI for short-season Hillsboro on Monday.

It's already the second five-RBI effort for Varsho just 18 games into his professional career after the Diamondbacks selected him in the second round of the first-year player draft in June. Since July 5, the Wisconsin-Milwaukee product has caught fire, going 21-for-40 (.525) with nine extra-base hits to boost his average to .375 in Northwest League play. The 21-year-old will need to face higher-level competition in the minors before seriously challenging for a top-100 spot on most prospect lists, but the early returns are certainly encouraging.

