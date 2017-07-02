Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Peralta is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Despite coming off a two-hit, two-RBI performance during Saturday's win, Peralta will get the day off as the Diamondbacks close out their series against German Marquez and the Rockies. Chris Owings takes over in right field with Ketel Marte drawing the start at shortstop.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Doubles twice Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sends game to extras with solo shot•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Receives afternoon of rest•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Tallies four hits, four runs in Colorado•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Slugs seventh home run•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...