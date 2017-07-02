Peralta is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Despite coming off a two-hit, two-RBI performance during Saturday's win, Peralta will get the day off as the Diamondbacks close out their series against German Marquez and the Rockies. Chris Owings takes over in right field with Ketel Marte drawing the start at shortstop.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories