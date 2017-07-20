Peralta went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.

The homer was his ninth of the season, and Peralta is now hitting .375 (12-for-32) over the course of an eight-game hitting streak with a home run, a stolen base, four runs and five RBI. There's no timetable yet for Yasmany Tomas' return from a groin strain, but he seems unlikely to dislodge Peralta from the starting lineup given the 29-year-old's current form.