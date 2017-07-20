Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Clubs ninth homer Wednesday
Peralta went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.
The homer was his ninth of the season, and Peralta is now hitting .375 (12-for-32) over the course of an eight-game hitting streak with a home run, a stolen base, four runs and five RBI. There's no timetable yet for Yasmany Tomas' return from a groin strain, but he seems unlikely to dislodge Peralta from the starting lineup given the 29-year-old's current form.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Produces three hits Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Day off Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Hits bench Wednesday against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Doubles twice Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sends game to extras with solo shot•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....