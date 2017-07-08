Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Day off Saturday
Peralta is not in Saturday's lineup against the Reds.
Peralta receives a standard day off after starting two consecutive games, including a 1-for-3 day at the plate with a double, one RBI and one run during Friday's victory. Chris Owings moves to right field in his place while Ketel Marte draws the start at shortstop.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Hits bench Wednesday against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Doubles twice Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sends game to extras with solo shot•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Receives afternoon of rest•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...