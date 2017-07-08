Peralta is not in Saturday's lineup against the Reds.

Peralta receives a standard day off after starting two consecutive games, including a 1-for-3 day at the plate with a double, one RBI and one run during Friday's victory. Chris Owings moves to right field in his place while Ketel Marte draws the start at shortstop.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast