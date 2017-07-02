Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Doubles twice Saturday
Peralta went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rockies.
Peralta plated the game's first run with an RBI groundout in the first inning and dealt the finishing blow in the Diamondbacks' three-run seventh inning with an RBI double. It was Peralta's first multi-hit effort since June 21, but despite the relative drought at the plate, he's still upholding a magnificent .317/.365/.483 slash line for the season.
