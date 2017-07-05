Peralta is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Peralta has been scuffling a bit at the plate lately, and with left-hander Alex Wood taking the hill for Los Angeles, manager Torey Lovullo decided it was a good time to get him another day off to clear his head. Chris Owings will move to right field to replace him, while Ketel Marte fills the vacancy at shortstop.

