Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Hits franchise-record four doubles
Peralta went 4-for-5 with four doubles and three runs in an 11-5 win over the Dodgers on Saturday.
The four doubles established a new franchise record for Peralta, whose three runs also nearly matched his output (five) from his previous 15 games combined. It was also the second four-hit game of the week for Peralta, who also singled three times and tripled against the Dodgers on April 17.
