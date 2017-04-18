Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Notches four knocks against Dodgers
Peralta went 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBI in Monday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.
Peralta came into the game hitting only .178, so this four-hit performance was much-needed and boosted his early-season average up to .240. However, his 25.9 percent strikeout rate (14 K's in 54 plate appearances) is troubling, and he'll need to perform better against lefties to be more than a platoon player. Wrist injuries derailed his 2016 season, but there's still hope that he can return to the player that hit 17 home runs and drove in 61 in 2015.
