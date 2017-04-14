Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Out of lineup Friday
Peralta is not in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
Chris Owings will take over in right and bat second in the order against Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw. Peralta is off to a rough start to the season, and his .143 batting average against southpaws likely factored into his off-day Friday. Look for Peralta to get back in the lineup Saturday against right-hander Kenta Maeda.
