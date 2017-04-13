Peralta went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and a strikeout in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Giants.

The Venezuelan outfielder got the job done right out of the gate, scoring A.J. Pollock from third base with a sac fly in the first inning. Peralta was productive after that as well, although he was limited in his opportunities with runners on base for the rest of the game. Wednesday marked his third multi-hit outing of the young campaign.