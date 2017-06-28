Peralta went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals in 10 innings.

With the Diamondbacks trailing 5-4 entering the ninth inning, Peralta kept his team alive with a leadoff shot off Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh to tie the game. It was the fourth home run in what's been an impressive June for the outfielder, who is hitting .355/.405/.579 with 21 runs and 12 RBI on the month.