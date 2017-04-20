Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting out Thursday
Peralta is out of the lineup Thursday against the Padres.
Peralta has started five consecutive games and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's outing, so he'll get the night off. In his place, Chris Owings will draw the start in right field and hit second.
