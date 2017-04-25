Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Stays hot with three-hit performance
Peralta went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 7-6 win over the Padres.
Peralta is hitting .548 (17-for-31) with four doubles, a triple, a home run, three RBI and seven runs scored in his last eight games. The recent hot stretch has raised his slash line to .329/.366/.539 on the season, and the home run was his third of the season. There may be no hotter hitter in the big leagues right now.
