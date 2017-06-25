Peralta is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Peralta has been on a tear over the past few weeks, raising his average from .310 to .329 during the month of June. He'll cede the start in right field to Chris Owings, with Nick Ahmed taking over at shortstop.

