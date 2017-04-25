Peralta is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Despite going 11-for-17 over the last four games, Peralta will head to the bench as lefty Clayton Richard heads to the mound for the Padres. Chris Owings will slide into right field while Nick Ahmed mans shortstop for the game.

