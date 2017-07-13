Lugo, 22, has compiled a .283/.326/.432 batting line to go with seven home runs and 20 doubles across 356 plate appearances with Double-A Jackson on the season.

The third baseman has been solid all season for Jackson, but has caught fire in July, turning in two-hit performances in five of his last seven starts. Lugo lacks the standout tool that would potentially make him a notable performer once he ascends to the majors, but his bat-to-ball ability and burgeoning pop could give him a shot to develop into something more than a utility player over the long haul.