Diamondbacks' Dawel Lugo: Maintaining power gains at Double-A
Lugo, 22, is slashing .321/.333/.571 with four homers and 12 RBI across 56 at-bats with Double-A Jackson.
Through his first 12 games of the season, Lugo has shown that the power gains he displayed between the High-A and Double-A levels in 2016 are here to stay, as six of his 18 hits have gone for extra bases. However, Lugo has yet to draw a walk on the season, and that lack of plate discipline has been a black mark on his resume throughout his minor-league career. As he faces more advanced pitching in the upper minors, Lugo's burgeoning power and contact-hitting skills may not shine quite as brightly if he fails to show a better eye at the dish.
