Ellis went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for short-season Hillsboro on Tuesday.
Short-season ball hasn't proven challenging thus far for Ellis, who the Diamondbacks drafted out of Louisville with a second-round selection back in June. After Tuesday's contest, the 21-year-old is slashing .333/.449/.632 over 15 games with Hillsboro, seemingly putting him on track for a promotion to a full-season affiliate in the near future. Ellis wasn't regarded as a strong defensive infielder coming out of college and may end up settling at first base over the long haul, but for now, he'll continue to see regular reps at third base.
