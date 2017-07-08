Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Bounces back with one-out save
Rodney collected a one-out save -- his 22nd of the season -- during Friday's win over Cincinnati.
Rodney allowed four runs without recording an out to blow a 4-1 lead Thursday against the Dodgers, which was also his second consecutive blown save. While he rebounded Friday, Rodney should probably continue to be viewed as a volatile relief option in all fantasy settings. However, he clearly has a long leash.
