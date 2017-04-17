Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Claims fourth save of season
Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth inning and struck out one batter en route to collecting a save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.
After being blown up for three runs while recording one out just one day earlier in a non-save situation, Rodney looked right at home in the ninth inning Sunday, working around a one-out walk to record his fourth save of the season without much stress. Rodney's 10.13 ERA and 6:5 K:BB ratio over 5.1 innings this season certainly don't look good, but since he's yet to blow a save chance this season, it looks like he still has some leeway as the team's closer.
