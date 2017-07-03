Rodney (3-2) blew his fourth save of the season but was bailed out by his offense in the bottom of the ninth inning during Sunday's win over Colorado.

Rodney had gone 19.1 innings without allowing an earned run before Sunday, so despite all his early-season struggles and track record of ninth-inning implosions, he's been rock-solid for the D-backs. His 4.45 ERA is still high, but with 21 saves, a 1.15 WHIP and 10.1 K/9, he's still one of more valuable fantasy closers, especially since his job is secure.