Rodney (3-3) allowed four runs on two hits and two walks without recording an out during Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.

Arizona owned a 4-1 lead when Rodney took the rubber, and he allowed a single, two walks and another single before intentionally walking Justin Turner and exiting the game. Chris Taylor drove in the game-winning run on the first pitch of his at-bat against T.J. McFarland, and the Dodgers completed the comeback win. Rodney also blew his last save opportunity, and it wouldn't be surprising if the contending Diamondbacks shortened their leash with the veteran.