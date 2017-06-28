Rodney was credited with his second win of the season Tuesday during the Diamondbacks' 6-5 victory over the Cardinals in 10 innings. He retired the side in the top half of the inning and notched a strikeout.

Rodney hasn't seen a save situation come his way since June 18, but the win is a nice consolation for the fantasy owners that haven't gotten much production from the veteran reliever over the past week. The perfect frame also extended Rodney's streak of allowing no earned runs to 18.2 innings, which has extinguished any talk of him surrendering the closing gig.