Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Picks up second win Tuesday
Rodney was credited with his second win of the season Tuesday during the Diamondbacks' 6-5 victory over the Cardinals in 10 innings. He retired the side in the top half of the inning and notched a strikeout.
Rodney hasn't seen a save situation come his way since June 18, but the win is a nice consolation for the fantasy owners that haven't gotten much production from the veteran reliever over the past week. The perfect frame also extended Rodney's streak of allowing no earned runs to 18.2 innings, which has extinguished any talk of him surrendering the closing gig.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Fans side for 20th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Collects 19th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Strikes out side Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Notches 17th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Picks up 16th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Fires scoreless ninth for 15th save•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...