Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Pitches perfect inning for another save

Rodney threw a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn his fifth save of the year in Monday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

Despite an ugly 8.53 ERA with six runs allowed in 6.1 innings, Rodney is shockingly 5-for-5 in save chances this year. The 40-year-old veteran often makes things interesting while attempting to close out games with his high-wire act, but his perfect ledger so far doesn't have him in any danger of losing his job anytime soon. Rodney is susceptible to the long ball, too, and he could destroy your ratios while being a cheap source of saves.