Rodney recorded the final two outs of Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rockies to notch his 21st save of the season.

The right-hander has yet to allow an unearned run since late April and continues to take advantage of the Diamondbacks' winning ways, with his 21 saves ranking second in the National League. Rodney only needed eight pitches to retire the two batters Saturday, so he should be available out of the bullpen again in Sunday's series finale.