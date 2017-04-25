Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Stays perfect in saves category
Rodney pitched a perfect ninth inning while striking out a batter to earn his sixth save in as many tries in Monday's 7-6 win over San Diego.
It hasn't been all roses for Rodney; he has a 6.48 ERA and has given up six earned runs in 8.1 innings pitched. The good news, though, is that he's yet to blow a save for Arizona when it matters. The five walks he's allowed show that he often pitches with runners on base and is prone to a blowup outing often. The 40-year-old has a perfect slate for saves now, but it's unlikely to last as a low-end fantasy closer.
