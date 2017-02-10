Duncan was acquired by the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Although Duncan doesn't carry the high profile prospect status that some of the other Pirates minor leaguers possess, he still proved to be a viable asset at Triple-A Indianapolis in 2016 at the age of 24. He made 20 starts and notched a 2.33 ERA to go with a 1.205 WHIP. While his strikeout rate (7.4 K/9) is far from eye-popping, he has shown solid control with an ability to keep the ball in the yard, which will be an important trait out in the desert as a member of the Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks also announced that Duncan will be in major league spring training.