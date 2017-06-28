Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Day off Wednesday
Blanco is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
With back-to-back-to-back 0-for-5 games from the plate behind him, Blanco will get the night off as Rey Fuentes earns the start in center. On the year, Blanco has hit .239/.331/.342 with two home runs and seven RBI in 133 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks.
