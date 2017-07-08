Blanco went hitless in four at-bats while serving as the Diamondbacks' starting left fielder in Friday's 6-3 win over the Reds.

After A.J. Pollock returned from an extended stay on the disabled list earlier this week, Blanco's run of at least semi-regular playing time in center field should come to an abrupt end. The Diamondbacks still have a void in left field while Yasmany Tomas (groin) remains on the DL indefinitely, but it appears Daniel Descalso is manager Torey Lovullo's preferred replacement at that position. As was the case Friday, Blanco could still see occasional starts in left, but with a .188 average since June 20, the 33-year-old doesn't look like a major threat to Descalso at this time.