Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Goes 0-for-4 in Friday's win
Blanco went hitless in four at-bats while serving as the Diamondbacks' starting left fielder in Friday's 6-3 win over the Reds.
After A.J. Pollock returned from an extended stay on the disabled list earlier this week, Blanco's run of at least semi-regular playing time in center field should come to an abrupt end. The Diamondbacks still have a void in left field while Yasmany Tomas (groin) remains on the DL indefinitely, but it appears Daniel Descalso is manager Torey Lovullo's preferred replacement at that position. As was the case Friday, Blanco could still see occasional starts in left, but with a .188 average since June 20, the 33-year-old doesn't look like a major threat to Descalso at this time.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Posts double, triple in Thursday's loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Day off Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Stuck in 0-for-15 slump•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Afternoon of rest•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Scores two more runs Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Receives day off Saturday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...