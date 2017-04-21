Blanco (oblique) took part in an extended spring training game Thursday, starting in center field and receiving five at-bats, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Blanco could play in another game Saturday if he feels good, but it appears the veteran outfielder is getting close to returning to regular action. It will be an uphill battle to prove his worth in the minor leagues after an offseason hindered by injury, so he'll likely serve mainly as organizational depth when he does return.