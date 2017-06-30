Blanco went 2-for-4 with a triple, double, RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Cardinals.

The two-hit performance ended an 0-for-16 skid over Blanco's last four games. Blanco still looks to have the edge over Rey Fuentes for the timeshare in center field, but he may only be the Diamondbacks' primary option at the position through the rest of the weekend. A.J. Pollock (groin, quad) has already played four games at Triple-A Reno during his rehab assignment and is trending toward a return from the 10-day disabled list for Tuesday's series opener with the Dodgers.