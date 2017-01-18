Blanco agreed to a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Blanco enjoyed a nice run with the Giants over the past five years, but his 2016 campaign proved to be the worst offensive season of his career. In 274 plate appearances, the veteran outfielder slashed .224/.309/.311 and stole a career-low six bases. The Diamondbacks starting outfielders seem to be set in stone, but Blanco will have a chance to compete for a reserve role.