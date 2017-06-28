Blanco went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals in 10 innings.

Blanco has filled in capably for the most part as the Diamondbacks' primary center fielder and leadoff hitter while A.J. Pollock (groin, quad) has been sidelined since mid-May, but the luster is beginning to wear off. With another hitless showing Tuesday, Blanco has now gone 0-for-15 in his last three starts. Blanco's struggles have allowed Rey Fuentes to take on a larger load in the center-field timeshare of late, but with Pollock having resumed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and likely only a few days away from returning from the 10-day disabled list, both Blanco and Fuentes will soon see most of their fantasy appeal diminish.