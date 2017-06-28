Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Stuck in 0-for-15 slump
Blanco went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals in 10 innings.
Blanco has filled in capably for the most part as the Diamondbacks' primary center fielder and leadoff hitter while A.J. Pollock (groin, quad) has been sidelined since mid-May, but the luster is beginning to wear off. With another hitless showing Tuesday, Blanco has now gone 0-for-15 in his last three starts. Blanco's struggles have allowed Rey Fuentes to take on a larger load in the center-field timeshare of late, but with Pollock having resumed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and likely only a few days away from returning from the 10-day disabled list, both Blanco and Fuentes will soon see most of their fantasy appeal diminish.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Day off Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Afternoon of rest•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Scores two more runs Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Receives day off Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Collects two steals, two runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...