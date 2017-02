Conger agreed to a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The 29-year-old struggled with the Rays last season, hitting just .194/.265/.306 in 137 plate appearances. He didn't fare much better in Triple-A, either, as he slashed .165/.200/.303 across 116 plate appearances. He'll likely serve as organizational depth in 2017.