The Diamondbacks recalled Vargas from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

The 25-year-old minors lifer will make his major-league debut whenever he enters game action. Vargas has excelled at Reno this year, posting a .303/.343/.447 line with six home runs and seven stolen bases over 353 plate appearances. Of course, considering his age and his presence in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, those numbers are probably a bit inflated. Plus, he'll likely only see fleeting reserve duty, even with Nick Ahmed on the 10-day disabled list, because Ketel Marte also arrived from Reno this week.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories