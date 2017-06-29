The Diamondbacks recalled Vargas from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

The 25-year-old minors lifer will make his major-league debut whenever he enters game action. Vargas has excelled at Reno this year, posting a .303/.343/.447 line with six home runs and seven stolen bases over 353 plate appearances. Of course, considering his age and his presence in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, those numbers are probably a bit inflated. Plus, he'll likely only see fleeting reserve duty, even with Nick Ahmed on the 10-day disabled list, because Ketel Marte also arrived from Reno this week.