Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Vargas only saw action in two games during his brief stint with the Diamondbacks, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being sent back to the minors. With A.J. Pollock (groin) nearing a return from injury, it appears the 25-year-old was sent back to Reno to make room on the roster for him. An official corresponding roster move is expected to be announced before the team heads to LA to face the Dodgers on Tuesday. Vargas could return to the big club later in the season, but it would take a few injuries to the Diamondbacks' infield for him to see any consistent playing time.