Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Sent back to minors
Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Vargas only saw action in two games during his brief stint with the Diamondbacks, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being sent back to the minors. With A.J. Pollock (groin) nearing a return from injury, it appears the 25-year-old was sent back to Reno to make room on the roster for him. An official corresponding roster move is expected to be announced before the team heads to LA to face the Dodgers on Tuesday. Vargas could return to the big club later in the season, but it would take a few injuries to the Diamondbacks' infield for him to see any consistent playing time.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...