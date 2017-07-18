Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Trade to Diamondbacks official
Martinez was traded to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King.
Shortly after word of the trade broke, the two team confirmed the deal, with the Tigers releasing an updated lineup with Alex Presley in right. Martinez is a free agent after this season, so he's just a rental, but he boosts the already-scary Diamondbacks offense to a new level. The move from a pitcher-friendly home park to one of the more hitter-friendly parks in the league could result in even more power than we've seen from the 29-year-old.
