Hoover scattered two hits and struck out three batters over two scoreless innings en route to collecting his first win of the season in a 4-2 victory over the Dodgers on Monday.

Issues with keeping the ball in the park had doomed Hoover over his last three seasons with the Reds, and though he doesn't benefit much from calling Chase Field his home park these days, he's quickly cemented himself as one of the top setup options to closer Fernando Rodney. Hoover has supplied a 2.70 ERA and 8:1 K:BB ratio over 6.2 innings on the season, with only one of the seven hits he's allowed going for extra bases.