Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Completes simulated game
Hoover (shoulder) tossed a simulated game Saturday at the Diamondbacks' extended spring training facility, the Associated Press reports.
It's unclear whether Hoover will require a rehab assignment prior to coming off the 10-day disabled list, but even if that's deemed necessary, he should be on track to rejoin the Diamondbacks for their first game out of the All-Star break July 14. Hoover has compiled a 4.18 ERA, 1.99 WHIP and 36:17 K:BB over 23.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Throws bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Placed on DL•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Charged with blown save Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Blows save chance Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Strikes out two batters en route to hold•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Serves up two homers Sunday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...