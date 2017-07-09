Hoover (shoulder) tossed a simulated game Saturday at the Diamondbacks' extended spring training facility, the Associated Press reports.

It's unclear whether Hoover will require a rehab assignment prior to coming off the 10-day disabled list, but even if that's deemed necessary, he should be on track to rejoin the Diamondbacks for their first game out of the All-Star break July 14. Hoover has compiled a 4.18 ERA, 1.99 WHIP and 36:17 K:BB over 23.2 innings this season.