Hoover (shoulder) pitched Thursday with Low-A Kane County during his first rehab appearance.

Hoover is out on a rehab assignment while he continues to recover from right shoulder inflammation that placed him on the DL on June 23. The right-hander will likely need a couple more games down in the minor leagues after allowing one earned run off two hits during Thursday's outing. On a positive note, Hoover did strike out two opposing batters in his inning of work, and should be able to return to the Diamondbacks within the next few days barring any setbacks.