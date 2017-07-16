Hoover (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day DL on Sunday.

Hoover hasn't pitched since June 22 while he's dealt with shoulder inflammation in his throwing arm. He only wound up making two rehab appearances with two of Arizona's affiliates, but appears ready to return to his role in the bullpen after feeling "no-pain" during his latest outing Thursday with Low-A Kane County. The right-hander will take the place of Randall Delgado on the 25-man roster, who is headed to the DL with right elbow inflammation.