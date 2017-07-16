Hoover (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Hoover hasn't pitched since June 22 while he's dealt with shoulder inflammation in his throwing arm. He only wound up making two rehab appearances with two of Arizona's affiliates, but he appears ready to return to his role in the bullpen after feeling "no pain" during his latest outing Thursday with Low-A Kane County. The right-hander will take the 25-man roster place of Randall Delgado, who is headed to the DL with right elbow inflammation.