Hoover (shoulder) completed a bullpen session Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Hoover, who hit the 10-day disabled list June 23 with right shoulder inflammation, appears to be closing in on a return, though it's uncertain if it will come before the All-Star break. Diamondbacks manager Torey Luvollo said that Hoover would be reexamined Thursday, at which point the team will decide if the right-hander is ready to come off the DL or if he will need to pitch in a simulated game or head to the minors for a rehab assignment.