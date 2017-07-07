Barrett was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

With Rubby De La Rosa hitting the disabled list with shoulder inflammation, Barrett will come back up to the big league club for the first time this season. Barrett posted middling numbers in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League prior to his call-up, notching a 5.68 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP across 19.0 innings. He'll provide some right-handed depth to the Arizona bullpen, but is unlikely to see much work in high-leverage situations.