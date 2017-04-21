Barrett (shoulder) is expected to throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The young righty has been out since early spring training with shoulder inflammation, though it appears he's making great strides in extended spring training. Barrett will likely require a short rehab stint before he returns to the D-Backs' bullpen, but should get plenty of opportunities to build off his 2016 campaign, when he posted a 3.49 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 68 appearances.